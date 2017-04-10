Inside the First Pitch Party at Union Station to celebrate Greater Kansas City Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In addition to Monday being the Kansas City Royals home opener, it is also Greater Kansas City Day and that means you'll see hundreds of volunteers on street corners selling special edition newspapers.

Greater Kansas City Day is a Kansas City tradition on Opening Day and benefits the Rotary Club and other local charities.

Volunteers will stand on street corners like the one in front of Union Station selling special Royals edition newspapers and a "Raised Royal" flag.

The Kansas City Star publishes the special edition newspapers to commemorate Royals Opening Day.

This has been a tradition for the last 30 years with the help of 1,200 hundred Rotary Club volunteers.

Since 1924, more than 400,000 children have enjoyed a unique camping experience, free of charge, at the Rotary Youth Camp. The Rotary Youth Camp, located at Lake Jacomo, features cabins, tent camping, a mess hall, a nature trail and a wheelchair-accessible swimming pool that allows boys and girls with special needs to take part in outdoor activities.

In the video above FOX 4's Kathy Quinn takes you inside the First Pitch Party at Union Station, which was illuminated in blue, where fans can pick up a flag for at least a $10 donation. The party runs until 10 a.m. and is free to the public.

Royals mascot Sluggerrr, The “W” Guy and KC Wolf are on hand to greet fans while the following local sports celebrities are scheduled to appear to sign FREE autographs for fans:

Chiefs Greats:

Derrick Johnson

Warren Moon

Keith Cash

Bobby Bell

Anthony Davis

Shawn Barber

Dustin Colquitt

Walter White

Danan Hughes

Bill Maas

Jayice Pearson

Royals Greats:

Jaime Bluma

Brian McRae

Marty Pattin

Paul McGannon

Steve Morrow

Les Norman

Greg Pryor

John Mayberry

Jim Eisenreich

KU Basketball Great: Bud Stallworth

Local Music Star: Travis Marvin