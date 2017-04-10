Kansas City police looking for driver who struck little boy and sped away from 31st and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries on Monday afternoon, and police say they’re looking for the driver who hit him.

The hit-and-run happened in the area of 31st and Prospect just before 5:30 p.m., we’re awaiting confirmed details from police about what kind of vehicle they’re looking for and any details about the driver.

Witnesses tell FOX 4 that a woman was walking with three kids when at least one was hit. The 4-year-old’s grandfather says his name is Kanory, and provided this picture, which was taken on Snapchat:

