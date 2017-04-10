Man who collapsed and died at ‘Rock the Parkway’ run identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family and friends are mourning the death of a man who died unexpectedly while running in Saturday morning’s “Rock the Parkway” event.

The victim has been identified as Brandon Russell, who was running a half-marathon Saturday when he collapsed.

Russell was reportedly close to the finish line when he dropped. Emergency crews were immediately on scene.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to fund “an annual race to celebrate the life of Brandon Russell, an avid runner who touched the hearts of so many,” the page says. The campaign has already raised more than $20,000.

The cause of death has not yet been released.

The event, hosted by Burns and McDonnell, was founded in 2010. With nearly 8,500 participants in 2014, the race is one of the largest running events in the area.