Police release identities of two teens who died in crash in Lenexa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- Lenexa police released the identities of the two teens who died in a crash Sunday near 80th and Mauer.

Isaiah Stroble, 15, and Angelito Espinosa, 13, both of Kansas City, Kan., died in the crash. The other seven people who were in a Mitsubishi sedan were all in their mid-teens as well, but none were older than 15.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased, as well as to all others involved in this tragic situation," Lenexa police said in a statement.

The crash happened just before 5 on Sunday morning at 80th and Maurer.

Marilee DeAngelis first heard, then saw, the last moments unfold through her open windows.

"To hear a fast car coming, and a screech, and then an impact sound - and then to go quiet," she said. "It was a dark, serene, eerie, scene. But you could see the car."

DeAngelis said she and her husband watched the driver get out of the car as a police officer arrived to the crash site.

"Then, they got out - three young people - two guys and a girl - and there was a girl still yelling for help in there," she explained. "So our thought was - it's prom night, they're joyriding, it's two couples, at least we can hear voices, it looks like it's going to be okay."

It wasn't. Just before five Sunday morning, police tried to stop the Mitsubishi driver for traveling without their headlights on. Instead of pulling over, the Mitsubishi driver just kept driving, said police.

"When the vehicle refused to stop, the officer disregarded," said Lenexa Maser Police Officer Danny Chavez. "That is standard procedure."

The skid marks on Maurer show what happened next. The driver hit the brakes, and while the road goes right, the sedan - and its nine occupants - went left.

"The front end was mangled," said DeAngelis.

The car stopped for the last time when it smashed into a pine tree. That is also where two of the nine teenagers took their last breath. One was 13, the other was 15. The officer who tried to pull them over pulled up to the scene moments later.

By Sunday afternoon, flowers dotted the bottom of the tree. And somewhere, two families got a phone call.

"You're very sick to your stomach," said DeAngelis, a mother of two herself, "and you think of your own kids, and you think of not sugar-coating any of this for them because kids think they're invincible."

The other seven teens were taken to area hospitals, though Lenexa police have said they do not believe the teens are from the area. Officers say the investigation into what caused the crash could take a week.