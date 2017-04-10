Royals fans take the day off work, your boys in blue wrote you an excuse note

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you have to work Monday but really want to make it out to Kauffman Stadium for the big game, you’re in luck.

The Royals wrote an excuse note for you to get out of the office.

It says, ” Please excuse {blank} from any obligations today including, but not limited to school, work, picking up the kids from school, etc. They have a full team of friends visiting after some time away, meeting at home plate on Royals Opening Day on April 10th, 2017. Let us know if you have any problems with a good ol’ game of competition, fandom and tradition.”

First pitch is at 3:15 p.m.

If this note works on your boss, let us know.