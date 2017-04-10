Somber tone in locker room as Royals remember Yordano Ventura

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Just a few months ago the Royals received the tragic news that pitcher Yordano Ventura died in a crash in the Dominican Republic, and since the organization has put together ways to remember the 25-year-old.

At the Royals home opener Monday Ventura's family will be present for the pregame ceremony. There will be a video tribute and a moment of silence for the late pitcher.

FOX 4 had the opportunity to speak with a few of his teammates prior to the game to hear from them and how they'll deal with the high level of emotion that will be present during the game.

Danny Duffy, Royals pitcher:

"It's hard for me to say. I know it will be hard, but I think for a lot of us it will provide some amount of closure. I don't think that we'll ever have total closure, but it will be good, it will be healing for all of us, everyone involved."

Kelvin Herrera, Royals pitcher:

"It will be very special because we have the mom today, and I didn't have the time to talk to her, but today I will. So it will be very special."

Drew Butera, Royals catcher:

"Today will be tough. It's never easier. Kind of putting some closure on stuff and saying goodbye completely. In a way it will be good to honor him and to remember all the good memories he left."

Ned Yost, Royals manager:

"There's nothing that helps you prepare for something like this. It's still real fresh, and of course being there at the funeral with his mom and seeing the pain and agony, I'm sure this one is going to be a lot more emotional than anything that we've done to this point."

Every time the @KCRoyals walk to the dugout this season they'll walk by this ACE 30 banner to remember the late Yordano Ventura. #Royals #RaisedRoyal A post shared by Fox 4 News (@fox4kc) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:05am PDT