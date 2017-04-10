Things to know for the Royals home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first pitch of the Kansas City Royals’ home opener is at 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Ian Kennedy will get the start on the mound for the Royals as they take on the Oakland A’s.

The first 40,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2017 season magnetic schedule.

If you want to get the party started early, the parking lots open for tailgaters at 9 a.m.

Parking this season is $15 for cars and goes up to $25 for an RV. Parking must be paid for with cash only.

Stadium gates open at 1 p.m., and the pregame ceremony starts at 2:15 p.m.

Leavenworth born signer Melissa Ethridge will be performing the National Anthem.

If you have to work Monday but really want to make it out to Kauffman Stadium for the big game, you’re in luck.

The Royals wrote an excuse note for you to get out of the office. You can download it and try it on your boss by clicking the image of the note below.

If you’re still trying to plan what to wear and what to pack for the game, here’s look at the forecast. Click the image for Meteorologist Karli Ritter’s full forecast for the pregame festivities and the game.

The Opening Day logo was painted on the field of Kauffman Stadium Sunday. The Royals grounds crew captured whole process with SnapChat Spectacles.