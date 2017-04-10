Town of Carrollton, Mo., rallies together to make a teen’s wish come true

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLLTON, Mo. -- Don't you love it when you get to do something special for someone you think is just great? In Carrollton, the entire town feels that way about one local family, so when they got the chance, all those friends and neighbors jumped in to help make the wish of a lifetime come true for them.

A brain injury at age 2 left 17-year-old Jagger White in a wheelchair. He can't speak or walk, but you can tell when he's happy.

“His eyes light up when he sees something he likes,” mom Jennifer Callen explained.

Like the family who loves him, and the news that they’re all about to get a family vacation to Disney World and Sea World thanks to Make-A-Wish.

“We were having trouble paying the nurses who take care of Jagger, so we rallied and asked the town to fund the trip to be able to pay for nursing,” Callen said.

And the town came through. People like Shirley Streeter, who's known Jagger's family for three generations.

“I actually have a special needs niece, so it is close to my heart and it’s that they give Jagger such good care and care so much about him, we'd just like to share in that,” Streeter said.

Jagger's aunt, Carol Casen, handles much of his care.

“It appears to be an awesome handicap-accessible place, we don't always have that opportunity with Jagger, I mean even to go for a walk on the sidewalk is a challenge sometimes,” she said.

But around-the-clock caregivers need back up, so neighbors in Carrollton raised the money for a nurse to go along, so the whole family can be together.

“It's a wonderful family, entire family are such hard workers, they put everybody else's needs before their own. For us to help them make a wish come true for Jagger is just great for us,” Erin Brockert at ‘Ol Boys Barbecue said.

And it is a wish come true for Jagger, from the chance to make a splash at Sea World, to the magic of Disney. Jagger's family says they're so grateful for all the wonderful people who made this happen: their doctors who recommended them to Make-A-Wish, its staff and their friends and neighbors in Carrollton.