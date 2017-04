Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals will honor the late pitcher Yordano Ventura at Monday's home opener.

Ventura's family will be on the field for the pregame ceremony.

The Royals will also have a video tribute and a moment of silence.

You've also probably noticed the "ACE 30" patches on the Royals players' jerseys. They'll wear those all year.

The Royals also have a display inside the team hall of fame, located on the left field side of the stadium.