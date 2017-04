× Yordano Ventura’s presence felt at Royals’ home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before the Royals began their first home game, it was all about their beloved pitcher Yordano Ventura, 25, who died in January in a car crash in Dominican Republic. Yordano’s mom threw out the first pitch.

A moving tribute to Yordano Ventura and a saxophone that speaks a thousand words. #Royals pic.twitter.com/h5fgFLjr6Q — FOX Sports KC (@FSKansasCity) April 10, 2017

Marisol Hernández, Yordano Ventura's mother, writes "Dios" (God in Spanish) in the dirt before throwing the first pitch. @jsleezer photo pic.twitter.com/ChdxzBFgOb — Sports Daily KC (@SportsDailyKC) April 10, 2017

The Royals will also honor Ventura this season by wearing black patches with “Ace 30” written in white on their uniforms.