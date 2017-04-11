Two women attacked with hammer walking into work in south KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating after two women who were walking into work early Tuesday were attacked by a person already inside their workplace in south Kansas City.

Just before 6 a.m. an employee of the St. Luke's Health Systems called 911 to report that there had been a robbery on the Crittenton campus near 190th and Raytown Road.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Luke's Health Systems, the two female victims work in the administrative building in the physician billing department, which is located in the far west of the campus. The attack did not take place in one of the Crittenton Center buildings that houses children.

Police say the suspect broke into the building and attacked the two employees with a hammer and possibly a knife.

Both of the victims were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. One of the victims is believed to have severe injuries.

According to police the suspect is a black male in his mid to late 20s was wearing a bandanna over his face and possible an orange or red hoodie.

The suspect is believed to be driving a 2002 four-door tan Mazada 626 with plates UJ3 V6K,which he allegedly took from one of the employees.

If you have any information about the suspect or where he may be please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.