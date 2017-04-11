× Court documents say Lenexa mom left 2-year-old in car unattended for more than 10 minutes

MISSION, Kan. — A Lenexa mother is facing a charge of child endangerment, accused of leaving a 2-year-old in a car, and court documents released Tuesday describe the allegations against Stephanie Francis.

The documents say police went to Target in Mission after someone said they saw a small child in a car with the windows cracked. The documents say that Francis told investigators she and her older daughter went into the store to get new clothes for the 2-year-old because she had thrown up on herself. She added that she didn’t want to bring her inside the store because she was very dirty.

Police say after reviewing the surveillance video where they saw Francis walk in and later exit the store, the girl was alone by herself in the car for about 12 minutes.

Francis’ charge is a misdemeanor to which she’s pleaded not guilty. Her next court appearance is on Thursday.