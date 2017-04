Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for an affordable but cute Easter basket idea, designer Stacy Widmar shares her "Frugal and Fabulous" idea for custom beach bags.

All you need is a cute bag and a few permanent markers. Stacy said she likes to get her bags from Five Below and stuff them with everything the kiddos will need for the pool this summer.

Click here for more from Stacy.