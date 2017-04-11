× Harrisonville teen accused of threatening to shoot up school in Facebook post

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — An 18-year-old man who police say dropped out of high school is charged in Cass County with making a terroristic threat to a high school.

According to court documents, on Sunday night, the Harrisonville High School principal contacted police after seeing a Facebook post allegedly made by Levi Schoonover, which said: “Feeling like I need to vent all my unsovable (sic) problems. Also feeling like I should shoot up a high school.. Decisions.”

The principal believed the threat was sincere. Police arrested Schoonover at his grandfather’s house in Peculiar, Mo., later that night. During an interview with police, he told them it was a joke.

Shoonover is also currently charged with 2nd degree harassment in Cass County.

Schoonover was released on bond on the condition that he does not enter the premises of Harrisonville, Mo., High School, 1504 E. Elm St.