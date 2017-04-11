Investigators working to determine what led to man being shot at Riverside apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE, Mo. -- Riverside police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning at the North Crest Apartments.

Police were called to the apartments just after 3:30 p.m. on some sort of a disturbance when they arrive they found a male victim who had been shot.

The male victim told police that the man who shot him was located in the apartment building, so police went near the apartment building and commanded the guy to come out. The man surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were on the scene trying to determine what led up to the shooting.