KC police use drone to search for hammer-wielding man who attacked two women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- "Man, they were all around here by my place and over there in those woods."

Neighbor Samanthia Carter said the search for a man who committed an attack with a hammer on Tuesday was like watching a lifetime movie.

"One minute I heard a loud bang. I think that was the sound of the suspect screeching tires or something getting away," Carter said.

Kansas City police say a hammer-wielding man attacked two female employees as they arrived for work early Tuesday morning at an administrative building for St. Luke's Health Systems. Police say the violent crimes occurred on the Crittenton Campus near 109th and Raytown Road, but did not take place in the buildings that house children.

Investigators say the man, who covered his face with a bandanna and wore a red or orange hoodie, attacked both women with a hammer and possibly a knife after they arrived to work.

By late afternoon, dozens of officers descended on an area near 94th and Newton where investigators say the suspect ditched a stolen car he took from one of the victims and then ran possibly in nearby woods.

"It was just crazy. You never know what's in a person's head and why they do stuff. I just hope those two women are alright," said Carter.

Police flew a drone over the dense woods near The Greens Apartment complex. Other officers had their guns out as they searched nearby train tracks.

FOX 4 also saw an officer on the go with a canine.

However, by late Tuesday afternoon, still no arrest and the officers packed up and seemingly left for the evening.

"I really had hoped they caught him, but I think he had a jump on them," said Carter.