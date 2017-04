KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman they believe has information that will help them solve an ongoing death investigation in Kansas City, Kan.

Police ask that anyone who knows where Brenda Morse could be to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

According to police, Morse has city warrants, and they’d like to speak with her about an ongoing death investigation.