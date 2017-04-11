Meet the squirrel who is a regular at her local ice cream shop

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. — A squirrel living in North Carolina has a bit of a sweet tooth and isn’t afraid to show it.

Putter the squirrel is a regular at Fantasy Isle Ice Cream and Mini Golf in Holden Beach. The owners say since last year she has stopped in twice a day to enjoy a sweet treat made just for her.

“She came down and just got friendly with customers and ultimately took one’s ice cream cone back up the tree,” owner Scott Martin told WWAY.

Putter enjoys a petite size cone made just for her filled vanilla or no sugar added ice cream.

“You can call her name and she will literally come out of her nest in one of these big trees and hop her way down to the roof to ultimately to the rail and waits on her cone,” Scott told WWAY.

Customers have started coming to the ice cream shop just to see Putter.

“One of the first things people as for ‘is Putter here?’” Pam, Scott’s wife, told WWAY. “‘Have you seen Putter today?’ So they come and they know she’s here and want to see her.”

The owners say they enjoy having her around.

“She’s quite the little character,” Scott told WWAY. “She actually plays golf with the kids. She will run around the golf course and play with the golf balls. She’s a cute little mascot. We are blessed to have her.”

If you’re ever in Holden Beach be sure to stop by Fantasy Isle and say, “hi” to putter.