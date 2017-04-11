One dead in explosion at Independence ammunition plant

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One person has died after an explosion at an Independence ammunition plant on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Lake City Army Ammunition Plant said in a statement that an explosion occurred in a mixing building that resulted in one fatality and three additional employees being taken to a hospital for evaluation.
There is no information on the cause of the explosion at this time.
The 707,000-square foot facility, established in 1940, manufactures small-caliber munitions for the U.S. Army and operates the NATO test center, which performs ammunition reliability testing and weapon testing.
FOX 4 is at the scene and will have more as details emerge. Check back for updates here on fox4kc.com, as well as our 5 and 9 p.m. newscasts, and the FOX4KC app.