One dead in explosion at Independence ammunition plant

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One person has died after an explosion at an Independence ammunition plant on Tuesday.

There was an explosion today at Lake City Army Ammunition Plan. One fatality and three additional employees sent to hospital. — JMC (@JMCMunitionsCmd) April 11, 2017

A spokesperson for Lake City Army Ammunition Plant said in a statement that an explosion occurred in a mixing building that resulted in one fatality and three additional employees being taken to a hospital for evaluation.

There is no information on the cause of the explosion at this time.

The 707,000-square foot facility, established in 1940, manufactures small-caliber munitions for the U.S. Army and operates the NATO test center, which performs ammunition reliability testing and weapon testing.

