Opening Day detox juice to get you going

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If Opening Day left you feeling a little sluggish, you may want to try this detox recipe for "To The Root" juice from Amber Reed with Temple Made Fitness. Amber said it's both affordable and quick to make.

Ingredients:

Orange

Apple

Beets

Carrots

Optional spices for an added benefit: turmeric, basil or cayenne

Directions:

Juice all ingredients and mix together.

