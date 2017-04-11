× Rescuers searching for possible drowning victim in Bales Lake at Blue Valley Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police officers and divers were at the scene of a possible drowning on Tuesday night.

Kansas City police say at about 9 p.m. officers were called to Blue Valley Park at 23rd and Topping on the report of a possible drowning in Bales Lake.

Two witnesses said they were with third person, an adult male who may be in his early 20s, playing with a remote controlled boat. The boat stopped in the middle of the lake and that man swam to retrieve it, but never returned.

Divers with the Kansas City Fire Department were still searching the lake as of the Tuesday night, FOX 4 will continue to follow developments with this story.