Unexpected Blooms brings joy in the form of free flowers to hospice patients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cameron and Carolyn Elliot have a passion for flowers.

"We are an organization that takes flowers that typically would be thrown away and we re-purpose those and recycle those into new arrangements to create smiles," Cameron Elliot, co-founder of Unexpected Blooms, said.

They are using that passion to help those who need it the most.

"Whether it’s the seniors in our community that often times don’t have family or friends left to support them or families down at Children’s Mercy, or Ronald McDonald’s," Cameron said.

"I felt like this was something that I could do that you could bring happiness to people. Flowers bring happiness to everyone," Carolyn Elliot, co-founder of Unexpected Blooms, said.

Unexpected Blooms was born in June 2016. The Elliots collect, sort, and deliver flowers used in weddings and other gatherings to patients for free.

"The reward that we get, we get paid in smiles. That’s the important part for us," Cameron said.

"It’s just doing something nice for somebody with no expectations, no reasons, just to walk up to somebody and say 'these are for because we care about you,'" Carolyn said.

It's a welcomed gift that Saint Luke's Hospice House is grateful to receive.

" My heart does a flip when I see Cameron and Carolyn walk through the door. These flowers just lift the spirits of patients, their families, and all of the staff. It brings a lot of joy," Llinos Leisy, of St. Luke's Hospice House, said.

Marsha Chezek said the flowers not only help her husband, who receives care, but it helps her during visits.

"They are so comforting. I think it’s wonderful that the florist provides these for the families. It just brings a sense of God’s creation and peace to you," she said.

It's that peace that the Elliot's hope each arrangement will continue to bring.

"We’ve had all kinds of people we deliver to ask why we are delivering flowers to them and it’s simply that to reach out and let them know that someone cares about them," Cameron said.