KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In honor of National Grilled Cheese Day, owner of Beauty of the Bistro food truck, Sidney Fish, stopped by the morning show to share a fun way to spice up your grilled cheese sandwich.

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich

All the flavors of buffalo chicken wings rolled up into a golden brown grilled cheese sandwich.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup cooked shredded chicken, warm

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1 tablespoon celery, sliced

1 tablespoon green onion, sliced

1 tablespoon cream cheese, room temperature,

1/2 cup cheddar cheese, room temperature, grated

2 slices bread

1 tablespoon butter, room temperature

Blue Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

1/4 cup blue cheese ( gorgonzola dolce, crumbled)

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

1 splash lemon juice

salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon dill (or other herb, chopped, optional)

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.