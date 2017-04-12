Buffalo chicken grilled cheese sandwich

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In honor of National Grilled Cheese Day, owner of Beauty of the Bistro food truck, Sidney Fish, stopped by the morning show to share a fun way to spice up your grilled cheese sandwich.

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich

All  the flavors of buffalo chicken wings rolled up into a golden brown grilled cheese sandwich.

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup cooked shredded chicken, warm
  • 1 tablespoon hot sauce
  • 1 tablespoon celery, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon green onion, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon cream cheese, room temperature,
  • 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, room temperature, grated
  • 2 slices bread
  • 1 tablespoon butter, room temperature

Blue Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

1/4 cup blue cheese ( gorgonzola dolce, crumbled)
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
1 splash lemon juice
salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoon dill (or other herb, chopped, optional)

