KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In honor of National Grilled Cheese Day, owner of Beauty of the Bistro food truck, Sidney Fish, stopped by the morning show to share a fun way to spice up your grilled cheese sandwich.
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich
All the flavors of buffalo chicken wings rolled up into a golden brown grilled cheese sandwich.
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup cooked shredded chicken, warm
- 1 tablespoon hot sauce
- 1 tablespoon celery, sliced
- 1 tablespoon green onion, sliced
- 1 tablespoon cream cheese, room temperature,
- 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, room temperature, grated
- 2 slices bread
- 1 tablespoon butter, room temperature
Blue Cheese Dip
Ingredients:
1/4 cup blue cheese ( gorgonzola dolce, crumbled)
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
1 splash lemon juice
salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoon dill (or other herb, chopped, optional)
