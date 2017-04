Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's Fountain Day!

The J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain was the first to be turned on Wednesday.

A live look at the J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain, which the city just turned on! Posted by FOX 4 News Kansas City on Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Fountain Day started in 1892 -- 125 years ago.

According to the City Of Fountains Foundation, Kansas City's first fountain was built near 3rd and Minnesota as a small pool for dogs to drink water. It also had a few lions mouths in a taller bowl, so people could fill their cups for drinking water. That fountain was given to the Wyandotte County Museum in 1967.