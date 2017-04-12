Jury recommends 25 years for defendant in 2015 Bay Water Park murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury recommended a prison sentence of up to 25 years for one of the men convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl at The Bay Water Park in 2015.

Ce-Antonyo D. Kennedy, 19, was found guilty on Friday of 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Alexis Kane. The jury recommended 15 years for the murder charge and 10 years for armed criminal action.

Kennedy is one of three co-defendants convicted in the murder. Issac M. Carter, 20, was found guilty and Dominic McDaniel earlier pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

According to court records, witnesses saw the victim get into a white Chrysler with two unknown males. Surveillance video from The Bay Waterpark revealed a similar-looking vehicle stop in the parking lot where the victim was discovered on Jan. 11, 2015 in the early morning. The video captured the victim being assaulted and shot.

Prosecutors say Carter, Kennedy and McDaniel hit Alexis in the face with a handgun and then passed it around, taking turns shooting her multiple times.