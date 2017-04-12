Kansas City family lucky to be alive after hit-and-run; injured 3-year-old boy out of hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Neousha Hill's worst nightmare almost came true after she and her three children, ages 2, 3, and 5, were hit by a car while crossing 31st and Prospect on Monday.

"As I got to him I kind of thought he was dead, people were telling me not to touch him, not to pick him up, but I picked him up anyway," Hill said. "As soon as we got out there a car just came out of nowhere and hit me. Flew into me and my two little ones on the ground and took K’Nari on the car."

Hill said the car dragged her 3-year-old son, K'Nari, almost three blocks and the car never stopped.

"How do you not know? How could you not know and you can feel when you hit something?" Hill asked.

K'Nari was taken to the hospital but luckily didn't suffer any life-threatening injuries.

"He’s very strong. Real strong because when we were at the hospital and he came to he was like ‘mama, it was a car that did this to me. The car did this to me,'" Hill said.

Hill said she is happy her son is alive.

"I’m grateful that he’s here and I didn’t have to plan a funeral. That would have been devastating for me to plan a funeral when I know I shouldn’t have to," she said.

But she hopes the person driving will take responsiblity and others will be more careful while behind the wheel.

"I really just hope and pray that you just come forward. Feel guilt somewhere," Hill said. "Stay off your phone, stay off your iPhone, headphones, all that. Pay attention more. These are innocent kids, innocent bystanders y’all putting in danger. It’s really not worth a kid dying."

Witnesses described the suspect's car as a gray or light blue Chevrolet Impala with temporary tags. Anyone with information on the car or the driver should call Kansas City police.