KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- We love hearing your good news, KC!

Tell Me Something Good is a segment that airs every week day where you, the viewers can send us the good stuff you've got going on in your life.

Just keep an eye out in the morning on our Facebook page. Our morning crew will post an image with the caption, "Tell me something good!" and you can leave your comment. It might just make it on the air!