Man in hospital with critical injuries following shooting at College Ave. and 24th Terrace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning with life-threatening injuries following a shooting near College Avenue and 24th Terrace.

Police were dispatched to the scene around 5:23 a.m.

When they arrived they found a man in the road with gunshot wounds.

Police have not released the man's identity or said what led up to the shooting.

No one has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting, and police have not released a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.