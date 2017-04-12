Police say man tried to recover remote-controlled boat from lake but never returned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Divers recovered a man's body from an area lake late Tuesday night.

His death is now being investigated as an accidental drowning.

Police officers took the call around 9 p.m. to come to Bales Lake, 23rd and Topping, and after three hours of searching, divers found the man's body.

According to police, the man was with two other men playing with a remote-controlled boat on Bales Lake. When the boat stopped in the middle of the lake, the victim decided to swim out to the boat to retrieve it.

The two witnesses say the man never returned.

Divers with the Kansas City Mo., Fire Department spent three hours searching for him.

The man's name has not been released, but FOX 4 is told he is in his early 20s.