Safety board releases findings on cause of chemical cloud over Atchison, Kan.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Unanswered questions are no longer lingering in the air in northwest Kansas. Investigators say they know what caused a chemical cloud to hover over Atchison last October.

At the Hilton President, the US Chemical Safety Board held a news conference Wednesday with their findings, although the investigation is still ongoing.

Residents remember when a chemical cloud formed over Atchison last October, sending more than a hundred people to hospitals.

The US Chemical Safety Board confirmed two chemicals inadvertently mixed together formed the cloud -- sodium hydrochlorite and sulfuric acid.

The mixture happened at MGP Ingredients located between 10th and 14th Streets, south of Main Street.

Families living under the cloud were told to close their doors and stay inside.

Others were told to leave town if possible.

The cloud dissipated after a few hours.

The US Chemical Safety Board has identified several shortcomings in the design and labeling of loading stations.

The chemical safety board recommends in the future, pipes should be better labeled and employees are better trained for emergencies.