Sprint’s 1Million Project will help eliminate “homework gap” for hundreds of KCPS H.S. students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Starting Wednesday, eligible students in the Kansas City Public School District will receive free internet service at home as part of Sprint's 1Million Project to help close the homework gap.

Just about every home work assignment now requires access to the internet, but the problem is some students can't connect to it once they leave school.

Currently school administrators say they see students arrive early and sit on the front steps in order to connect to WiFi.

The 1Million Project will provide free devices for 500 students in the school district.

Eligible student will receive 3GB of high-speed internet access a month.

Safe guards are in place to make sure students are only using the device for homework.

The program starts at 12:45 p.m. at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy. Superintendent Dr. Bedell will be there.