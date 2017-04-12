UMKC confirms student has first case of mumps on campus this academic year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri-Kansas City says it has confirmed one case of mumps on campus. A private physician diagnosed a student with mumps on Tuesday according to the university.

The student went home where they’ll remain until they recover.

This is the first case of mumps reported at UMKC this academic year, there have been more widespread cases at the University of Missouri in Columbia and at Kansas State University.

Any students with questions regarding mumps at UMKC can contact the Student Health Center.