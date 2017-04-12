× Where to properly dispose of your unused prescription drugs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mark your calendar for April 29th. It’s ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.’ It’s a day many cities and organizations will use to help citizens dispose of unused or unwanted prescription drugs.

In the Kansas City Northland, The Northland Coalition, with the support of Tri-County Mental Health Services, is offering a free and anonymous service.

The Take Back event offers the community another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by getting rid of prescriptions that are potentially dangerous, expired, or unused.

There are 12 permanent drop box sites at the following locations:

Excelsior Springs Police Dept. Lobby

301 South Main, Excelsior Springs, Mo 64024

(816) 630-2000

Permanent Drop Off hours: Open 24 hours daily



Gladstone Police Dept.

7010 N. Holmes, Gladstone, Mo. 64118

(816) 436-3550: Drop Off hours: Open 24 hours daily



Kearney Police Dept.

725 W. 92 Highway, Kearney, Mo. 64060

(816) 628-3925

Drop Off hours: M-F 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

and 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.



KCMO Police North Patrol Lobby

1001 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, Mo. 64155

(816) 437-6200 Drop Off Hours: Open 24 hours daily



KCMO Police Shoal Creek Patrol Lobby

6801 NE Pleasant Valley Rd., Kansas City, Mo. 64119

(816) 413-3400 Drop Off Hours: Open 24 hours daily



Lawson Police Dept.

103 W. 3rd St., Lawson, Mo. 64062

(816) 580-7210 Drop Off Hours: M-F 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

(Advised to call before coming.)



Liberty Police Dept. Lobby

101 E. Kansas St., Liberty, Mo. 64068

(816) 439-4716 Drop Off Hours: Open 24 hours daily



North Kansas City Police Dept. Lobby

2020 Howell Street, North Kansas City, Mo. 64116

(816) 274-6013 Drop Off Hours: Open 24 hours daily



Platte County Sheriff’s Office Lobby

415 Third Street, Platte City, Mo. 64079

(816) 858-2424 Drop Off Hours: M-F 8:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.



Richmond Police Dept.

205 Summit St., Richmond, Mo. 64085

(816) 776-3575; Drop Off Hours: M-F 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.



Riverside Police Dept. Lobby

2990 NW Vivion Road, Riverside, Mo. 64150

(816) 741-1191 Drop Off Hours: 24 hours daily



Smithville Police Dept. Lobby

107 West Main Street, Smithville, Mo. 64089

(816) 532-0500 Drop Off Hours: M-F 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

The Community Anti-Drug Coalition of America (CADCA) says the most commonly abused prescription medications include opioids and pain relievers such as hydrocodone (Vicodin®) and oxycodone (OxyContin®); barbiturates and benzodiazepines including diazepam (Valium®) and alprazolam (Xanax®); and stimulants including dextroamphetamine (Dexedrine® or Adderall®) and methylphenidate (Ritalin® or Concerta®).

For those unable to use the Prescription Drug Take Back boxes in their area, the following method of disposal is recommended:

Remove and shred labels from the bottles. Crush pills and mix them with coffee grounds or kitty litter. Place the mixture in a sealed container and dispose of it with trash