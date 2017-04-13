× Early morning fire forces five Overland Park residents from home

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Four adults and one child are looking for a place to stay after their home caught on fire early Thursday morning.

Jason Rhodes with the Overland Park Fire Department says just after 5 a.m. crews were dispatched to a duplex fire in the 9000 block of West 85th Street.

First units on the scene reported smoke and fire visible from a split-level duplex. All residents were able to escape safely.

The Red Cross is helping the five with housing.

Residents did tell firefighters there was a space heater operating in the area of the fire, but the exact cause is under investigation.