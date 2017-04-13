Easy Easter cupcakes the kids can help create

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On top of all the peeps and candy, a fun way to celebrate Easter is with festive cupcakes. Ameristar's executive pastry chef Victoria Swanson stopped by FOX 4 to share her recipe even the kiddos can follow.
Swanson says you don't have to make everything from scratch. The recipe she shared started with a box cake and she topped off the cupcakes with homemade icing.
She shared the following tips for baking with kids:
- Prepare dishes in stages, helps alleviate the stress of making kids wait
- Make the cupcakes and the jam ahead
- Have them cut the holes in the cupcakes and pipe in the jam - then make the icing together
Angel Food Cupcakes
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup cake flour
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 3/4 cup egg whites, room temperature
- 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon almond extract (optional)
- 1/4 cup strawberry jam
- 12 strawberries (washed) for topping the cupcakes
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
- In a small bowl sift together the cake flour, half of the sugar, and the salt.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, whip the egg whites and cream of tartar on speed until they become frothy.
- Turn the speed up to medium high and slowly add in the remaining sugar.
- Continue to beat the egg whites until medium peaks form, don’t let them become too stiff.
- Remove the bowl from the mixer and gently fold in the vanilla and almond extracts.
- Sift the flour mixture over the egg whites in several batches and gently fold it into the egg whites with a rubber spatula.
- Divide the batter evenly into paper lined muffin cups, filling them almost to the top.
- Place them on the middle rack of the oven and bake for 14-18 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
- Remove the cupcake from the pan and cool them completely on a wire rack.
- Once the cupcakes are cool, use a paring knife to cut out a small portion of the center of the cupcake and fill with the strawberry jam.
Vanilla Whipped Cream-Mascarpone Frosting
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup whipping cream, cold
- 4 ounces low fat mascarpone, room temperature
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
- In the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment whip the cold whipping cream on low speed until light, about 1 minute.
- Increase the speed to high and continue to whip until soft peaks form.
- Scoop the prepared whipped cream into a bowl and set aside.
- Add the room temperature mascarpone, powdered sugar, and vanilla to the stand mixer bowl.
- Whip the mascarpone mixture starting on low speed and increasing to high until everything is combined and smooth, about 3 minutes.
- Add the whipped cream back into the bowl with the mascarpone mixture and whip together on high speed until stiff peaks form.
- Top the angel food cupcakes with the frosting immediately or cover and store in the fridge until ready to use.
- Finish off each cupcake with a fresh strawberry.
Quick Strawberry Jam
Ingredients:
- 1 quart trimmed strawberries
- ½ cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
Directions:
- Rough chop strawberries and place in a large skillet.
- Stir in sugar and lemon juice.
- Cook over medium-high, stirring frequently, until jam is thickened and bubbles completely cover surface, approximately 10 minutes.
- Transfer jam to a jar and let cool to room temperature.
- To store, seal jar and refrigerate, up to 7 days.
