Easy Easter cupcakes the kids can help create

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On top of all the peeps and candy, a fun way to celebrate Easter is with festive cupcakes. Ameristar's executive pastry chef Victoria Swanson stopped by FOX 4 to share her recipe even the kiddos can follow.

Swanson says you don't have to make everything from scratch. The recipe she shared started with a box cake and she topped off the cupcakes with homemade icing.

She shared the following tips for baking with kids:

- Prepare dishes in stages, helps alleviate the stress of making kids wait

- Make the cupcakes and the jam ahead

- Have them cut the holes in the cupcakes and pipe in the jam - then make the icing together​

Angel Food Cupcakes

Ingredients:

1/2 cup cake flour

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup egg whites, room temperature

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon almond extract (optional)

1/4 cup strawberry jam

12 strawberries (washed) for topping the cupcakes

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. In a small bowl sift together the cake flour, half of the sugar, and the salt. In the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, whip the egg whites and cream of tartar on speed until they become frothy. Turn the speed up to medium high and slowly add in the remaining sugar. Continue to beat the egg whites until medium peaks form, don’t let them become too stiff. Remove the bowl from the mixer and gently fold in the vanilla and almond extracts. Sift the flour mixture over the egg whites in several batches and gently fold it into the egg whites with a rubber spatula. Divide the batter evenly into paper lined muffin cups, filling them almost to the top. Place them on the middle rack of the oven and bake for 14-18 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove the cupcake from the pan and cool them completely on a wire rack. Once the cupcakes are cool, use a paring knife to cut out a small portion of the center of the cupcake and fill with the strawberry jam.

Vanilla Whipped Cream-Mascarpone Frosting

Ingredients:

1/3 cup whipping cream, cold

4 ounces low fat mascarpone, room temperature

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

In the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment whip the cold whipping cream on low speed until light, about 1 minute. Increase the speed to high and continue to whip until soft peaks form. Scoop the prepared whipped cream into a bowl and set aside. Add the room temperature mascarpone, powdered sugar, and vanilla to the stand mixer bowl. Whip the mascarpone mixture starting on low speed and increasing to high until everything is combined and smooth, about 3 minutes. Add the whipped cream back into the bowl with the mascarpone mixture and whip together on high speed until stiff peaks form. Top the angel food cupcakes with the frosting immediately or cover and store in the fridge until ready to use. Finish off each cupcake with a fresh strawberry.

Quick Strawberry Jam

Ingredients:

1 quart trimmed strawberries

½ cup sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Directions:

Rough chop strawberries and place in a large skillet. Stir in sugar and lemon juice. Cook over medium-high, stirring frequently, until jam is thickened and bubbles completely cover surface, approximately 10 minutes. Transfer jam to a jar and let cool to room temperature. To store, seal jar and refrigerate, up to 7 days.

