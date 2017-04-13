Family of young Kansas City murder victims tries new approach to bring killer to justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro mother is desperate for answers in the murders of her 8-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew, now she's trying a new approach hoping for answers in the case.

Montell Ross, 8, and 9-year-old Jayden Ugwuh were shot and killed in their Kansas City home, 9 months ago. With no arrests in their case, their families are trying something new in hopes of getting Kansas City's attention.

"Wow, today's the 13th? Oh wow..."

It's the moment during our interview, when a mother realized it was the 9-month anniversary of her son's murder. Montell and Jayden were inside a home, when a man walked up to the window and started firing shots.

"Their guns were aimed and targeted at the boys," Aishah Coppage said.

Montell was shot first. The family says Jayden ran over to help his old cousin, when the suspect shot him too.

"He could've stopped shooting but he continued to shoot," Coppage said.

Coppage says she's at her wit's end. She's done the vigils, the rally's and the marches. She screams for justice for her son and nephew, works with detectives and still there are no answers in their case.

"It's mind blowing and not in a good way," she said.

She decided to start a GoFundMe, to raise money to add to the Crimestoppers reward fund. Coppage says she's beyond frustrated that she has to bribe people with money to get justice for her son.

"I can't get over the fact I'm raising money... just to get somebody to speak up," she said.

So far, she's raised more than $200 to add to the already $3,500 reward. While it makes her uneasy, she's putting that aside for her son, for her nephew, and for all the other little ones who could be in the path of the suspect.

"Do the right thing. Make the right move for the boys," she implored.

For more on how you can help, click on this link.