Father of Sedalia teen who took her life leads protest at school after burying his daughter

SEDALIA, Mo. -- Concerned Sedalia parents and students stood together in protest outside Smith-Cotton High School, just a week-and-a-half after student Riley Garrigus, 16, died from suicide.

Riley's father, Ralph Garrigus, says Riley was bullied at high school. He arrived at the protest after he attended funeral services for his daughter Thursday morning.

"I'm doing this for my daughter," he said. I get my strength and my 'push ahead' from her. This is all for her. That's what this is all about."

The principal at Smith-Cotton says since January 2016, three students have ended their own lives. Principal Norton and Superintendent Bradley Pollitt went to listen to the crowd.

"I'm here to listen to what the students are saying so we can look at our policies and procedures and try to improve on that," said Pollitt.

