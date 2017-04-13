Firefighters battling fire at Brookside restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Firefighters are battling flames at a Brookside restaurant early Thursday morning.

It was around 5:45 a.m. when flames began shooting from the roof of Plate. near 62nd and Oak.

Firefighters had to wait for crews from Kansas City Power and Light before they could start fighting the fire because there were fallen and arcing power lines.

Fire officials on the scene believe the fire started in a dumpster in the back of the restaurant.

No one was at the restaurant when the fire broke out.