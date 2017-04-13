Judge finds two teens guilty in beating death of classmate in Delaware high school bathroom

WILMINGTON, Del. — Two high school girls in Delaware have been found guilty in the bathroom beating death of their 16-year-old classmate . One teen – whose identity was concealed – was convicted of criminally-negligent homicide on Thursday.

Cellphone video showed that teen beating Amy Joyner-Francis in a school bathroom in 2016. The video showed the student repeatedly striking Joyner-Francis in the head and torso area with her fist, prosecutors said. Joyner-Francis’ fingernails were ripped out during the brawl, an autopsy found.

A defense attorney argued that the victim willingly participated in the fight.

The victim went into cardiac arrest shortly after the fight. According to an autopsy, it was revealed that Joyner-Francis had a pre-existing heart defect that led to her death. Prosecutors argued that, despite the heart condition, she would not have died had the attack not taken place.

The judge found a second teen guilty of conspiracy. A family spokeswoman for Joyner-Francis said they’re thankful for the verdict.

“At the end of the day, you cannot brutalize someone, pummel someone in the bathroom and lead to their death, and there’s no consequence for that action,” Sherry Dorsey said.

A third teenager who also faced conspiracy charges was cleared. The three teens were tried as juveniles — so it’s unclear if they will face any jail time.