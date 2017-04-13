Lawyer: Doctor dragged off United flight lost teeth, suffered concussion

David Dao, the passenger forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight earlier this week, has filed a lawsuit against the airline, according to a filing listed on the Cook County Clerk of Circuit Court website.

Attorneys for Dao filed a petition Wednesday to have evidence surrounding the incident preserved.

Dao, 69, suffered “a significant concussion as a result of disembarking that plane,” attorney Thomas Demetrio said in a Thursday news conference. Dao also lost two front teeth, has a broken nose and incurred injuries to his sinuses, and will be “undergoing reconstructive surgery in that regard,” Demetrio said.

A lawyer for the passenger who was dragged from a United Express flight says he and his client accept the airline CEO’s public apology but think it was insincere.

Demetrio said he thinks the apology that United CEO Oscar Munoz’s issued two days after first blaming the passenger, Dr. David Dao, was “staged” and done because the airline was taking a public relations “beating.”

Dao, who came to the United States in 1975 and is reportedly the father of five children, was dragged off a flight from Chicago to Louisville on Sunday by airport guards after he refused to give up his seat on the full plane to make room for crew members.