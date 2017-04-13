Lee’s Summit girl battling Leukemia gets message of encouragement from Dwayne Johnson

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A little girl in Lee’s Summit battling Leukemia recently received some kind words from a big star.

Brand Rouse-Justus tweeted of a video of her daughter dancing to a song from Disney’s Moana at Dwayne Johnson Wednesday at 9:06 p.m.

The tweet said, “ @ TheRock Our daughter has a new favorite movie and character. She’s telling her Leukemia “It’s Maui Time!” # Moana # TeamRyan.”

By 9:45 p.m., just 39 minutes later, Johnson responded and had an encouraging message for Ryan.

“Pls tell Ryan, Uncle Maui said stay strong,” the tweet said. “You guys stay strong as well. Lots of people seeing this tweet wishing u luv and light.”

You can follow along with Ryan’s journey by liking her Facebook page.