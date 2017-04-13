Man begins mission to take kids with cancer out to baseball games, first stop Kauffman Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Colorado man is making it his mission to take childhood cancer patients to baseball games at all 30 Major League ballparks this season. Greg Durfee started his Youth Cancer Baseball Tour Thursday night in Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium.

Durfee started the charity after seeing a friend’s child battle cancer.

“It just devastated me I had never seen a child go through what they go through when they are diagnosed.”

Will Walker, 12, has battled synovial sarcoma for three years. Late last year to try to save his life doctors amputated his left arm. But that hasn’t has stopped him from playing baseball.

“I’m pitcher and first base," Walker said proudly.

“This is as a family our first time being here so we actually get to come here and not have anything to worry about right now,” said Mary Harris, whose 7-year-old son is battling cancer.

“Can I get a picture with you?” Walker asked Kaycee as he toured the Royals Hall of Fame.

“There’s something about going to a game with a family, there’s something about your first time, the grass and the kids,” said Durfee, who obtains tickets through the MLB Commissioner's Initiative.

Durfee hopes the tour will call attention to the fact just four percent of all cancer research funding devoted is to pediatric cancer.