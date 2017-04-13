Merriam police searching for suspect who stole thousands of dollars of guns from local store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRIAM, Kan. -- The search is on for a thief who stole thousands of dollars worth of guns from an area business early Thursday morning.

The owners of Merriam's Signature Manufacturing, off 67th Street and I-35, are in the process of cleaning up the damage and trying to determine exactly how many guns were stolen from their business that sells tactical rifles and pistols.

Merriam police say the owners are in the process of moving to a new location and already removed many of their guns from this site, but they still had some guns inside the industrial building.

According to police, around 2 a.m. a building alarm went off. An officer arrived within minutes and saw the front glass door smashed in, but the suspect was gone. Police say whoever did it ran in, grabbed several guns and quickly took off.

Police say the value of the guns stolen is somewhere between $6,000 and $10,000.

If you have any information about who broke into this business and stole these guns, you are asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.