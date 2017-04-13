Mo. Senator Claire McCaskill to host town hall meeting at Park University

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill will visit the Kansas City area Thursday for a town hall meeting.

The series of meetings started Wednesday in eastern Missouri.

The democrat answered questions for about an hour on a variety of issues in Hillsboro. Guests put questions into a fishbowl, and someone drew the cards at random.

Senator McCaskill says she wants to tell Missourians that it’s important to find middle ground, not to be stubborn on issues

“Hopefully the progressives in the audience heard my plea for moderation, that moderates matter, that’s how you get things done in Washington, you find compromises, I’m not going to shy away from calling myself a moderate,” McCaskill said.

McCaskill will hold a forum at Park University in Parkville Thursday. That will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel on the campus.

Below is her schedule for Thursday.

Thursday 4/13:

Hannibal — 9am

Hannibal Nutrition Center and Senior Services

St. Joseph — 12pm

Missouri Western University

Walter Cronkite Memorial Building (Leah Spratt Hall)

Kemper Recital Hall

Parkville — 2:30pm

Park University

Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel