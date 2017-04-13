Oak Grove H.S. wrestling team finally gets ceremony they deserve after winning state championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK GROVE, Mo. -- A tornado delayed their celebration, but on Thursday the Oak Grove wrestling team was finally honored for winning a state championship.

In the video above FOX 4's Matt Stewart had the opportunity to speak with coach Bobbe Lowe and senior Connor Brown following the ceremony.

"Adversity is something these guys are kind of used to," Lowe said. "They kind of battled that this year throughout their season, and they came forward at the end. I think some adversity is what the town dealt with. They really came together to help those in need probably more than any other town in the state."

This is the 17th time the school has won a state championship.