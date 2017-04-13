Overland Park police looking for man who couldn’t be found after doctor’s appointment

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are asking for help with finding a missing man, Bobby Ray Blair.

He was brought to the metro for a doctor’s appointment from St. Joseph by a driving service, and was dropped off around 9 a.m. in the 10700 block of Nall. When the driver returned to pick him up shortly before 11 a.m., he was unable to find him.

Police say he has health issues and needs medications, making it urgent that he’s found. The 56-year-old man is 5’11″, 180 pounds, with long brown hair to his shoulders and a mustache. He was wearing black pants, a red plaid shirt with a black jacket, and grey house slippers.

He has tattoos of “Bob” on one of his wrists and “Brenda” on his left forearm.

If you know where he is, please call the Overland Park Police Department at (913) 895-6300.