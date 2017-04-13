× Parents plan afternoon protest outside Sedalia h.s. over bullying, blamed for recent suicide

SEDALIA, Mo. — Parents and students in Sedalia, Mo., spread the word this week that they would gather for a peaceful protest at Smith Cotton High School Thursday afternoon.

They say they want to spotlight the recent suicides of three students. They believe the school district is complicit in not doing more to stop bullying.

“It does no good for parents to complain because nothing is ever done,” said one parent who emailed FOX 4.

The school district announced in a Facebook post on Monday that Smith-Cotton High School Principal Wade Norton met with individual classes to talk about bullying and the recent suicide of Riley Garrigus, 16, on April 8.

Ralph Garrigus, Riley’s dad, is expected to be at the protest, set for 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Garrigus told ABC 17 News in Jefferson City that Riley’s death was the fifth suicide to occur within the district in just two years.

“Another life lost would be one too many,” said Steve Tripplet, Sedalia School District assistant superintendent. “We just really want to send that message to our young people at our schools.”

Tripplet said they have anti-bullying programs in place, similar to what you’d find at other schools. However, the district said that new anti-bullying policies will be in place by 2018.

“We come to work everyday to give 100 percent, and we may not always get it right but we are trying to do the right thing day in and day out,” he said.

The district said it would provide the protesters space so they would not disrupt class learning time.

