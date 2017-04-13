Police say body found near Fairfax Trafficway and E. Donovan was man kidnapped from KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say the body found in Kansas City, Kan., Friday was the man who was kidnapped from the Old Northeast at the beginning of April.

Cristian Escutia, 19, was last seen on the evening of Monday, April 3 at his residence in the Old Northeast area of Kansas City.

Witnesses told police they saw him being forced into a vehicle by several unknown people, which then took off at a high rate of speed.

On Friday police found his body an industrial area off Fairfax Trafficway and East Donovan in Kansas City, Kan.