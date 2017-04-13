× Sen. McCaskill holds town hall meetings in St. Joseph, Parkville

PARKVILLE, Mo. — U.S. Senator Clair McCaskill brought her town hall tour to the Kansas City metro area on Thursday.

Sen. McCaskill (D-Missouri), spoke at Park University; and before that she visited and spoke at Missouri Western University in St. Joseph. Visitors put cards into a bowl and the senator drew questions at random.

McCaskill fielded questions on health care, the IRS, Keystone Pipeline, Syria and Thursday’s bombing in Afghanistan.

Sen. McCaskill is up for re-election next year. She has signaled that she’s running again, but hasn’t said so officially. Several prominent Republicans are reportedly ‘in discussions’ about challenging her.