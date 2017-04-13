× Teacher at Blue Valley Middle School shoved by man she thought was casing parking lot

STILWELL, Kan. — A man assaulted a teacher Thursday afternoon at Blue Valley Middle School, 5001 W 163rd Terrace.

According to Overland Park Public Information Officer John Lacy, the suspect was taken into custody on the football field. He is not an employee of the school, Lacy said.

The man was apparently walking around the parking lot looking at cars when the teacher confronted him because she thought he was acting suspiciously. He pushed her and fled.

The teacher went inside and called 911 and the schools were put on lockdown. Both Blue Valley Middle School and Blue River Elementary School were on lockdown, as the two schools are connected.

The teacher’s injuries were not serious.